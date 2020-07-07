Of Monday, July 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katie and Steve Fuller, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brynlee Jade Fuller, born Sunday.
Morgan and Levi Schwartz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ember Kate Schwartz, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Taylor Andrew McConnell, of Lewiston, and Brittany Ann Poole, of Clarkston.
Eugene Kelly Baumgarden and Jessica Lynn Fuson, both of Lewiston.
Dylan Michael Mader and Savanna Maria O’Brien, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Stephany V.L. Maes, 34, no address given, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for July 15.
Lance J. Anittila (aka Lance J. Anttila), 19, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for July 15.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
James L. Courts, 51, of Clarkston pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Shannon K. Squires, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI, a felony. A jury trial is set for Dec. 14.
Crime Reports
Two red Specialized bicycles, a Rock Hopper and a Hard Rock, were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Main Street in Lewiston. The bikes were valued at $1,800.
A living room window was reportedly damaged by fireworks. The estimated damage to the double-paned glass is $700.