Of Thursday, May 14, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Brittany Tannahill and Connor Stadtmiller, of Clarkston, a daughter, Astralyra Luna Snow Stadtmiller, born Wednesday.

Heather and Daniel Moore, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jacquelyn Grace Moore, born Wednesday.

Valerie and Mattaniah Miller Sr., of Clarkston, a daughter, Kaitlynn Denise Miller, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cody Todd Anderson and Brenna Kay Smith, both of Lewiston.

Mitchel Benedict Nuxoll and Torrie Marie Pfefferkorn, both of Kooskia.

Asotin County

Chelsea Lynn Cannard and Lindsey Jo McKeehan, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Austin M. Garcia against Joshua Q. Clark

Tracy A. Winterbottom against Brian D. Winterbottom

Crime Reports

A gas-powered hedge trimmer valued at $300 was reported stolen from the 500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.

