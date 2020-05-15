Of Thursday, May 14, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany Tannahill and Connor Stadtmiller, of Clarkston, a daughter, Astralyra Luna Snow Stadtmiller, born Wednesday.
Heather and Daniel Moore, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jacquelyn Grace Moore, born Wednesday.
Valerie and Mattaniah Miller Sr., of Clarkston, a daughter, Kaitlynn Denise Miller, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Todd Anderson and Brenna Kay Smith, both of Lewiston.
Mitchel Benedict Nuxoll and Torrie Marie Pfefferkorn, both of Kooskia.
Asotin County
Chelsea Lynn Cannard and Lindsey Jo McKeehan, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Austin M. Garcia against Joshua Q. Clark
Tracy A. Winterbottom against Brian D. Winterbottom
Crime Reports
A gas-powered hedge trimmer valued at $300 was reported stolen from the 500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.