Of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailey and Andrew Dupea, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hattie Lou Anne Dupea, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Layne Josef Leitner and Amber Nicole Pomponio, both of Lewiston.
Steven Andrew Spring and Elizabeth Kendra Setlow, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kim M. Moon, 36, unknown address, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Jacob K. L. Gallagher, 20, 139 113th St., Orofino, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Julie S. Lambert, 41, 435 11th St., Clarkston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Jeremy J. Seykoski, 43, unknown address, charged with failing to register as a sex offender, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Dawn N. Druffel, 35, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Judge Kent Merica
Jameson R. Moses, 19, 715 Preston Ave., Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Andrew R. Trujillo, 6412 N. Villard Ave., Portland, Ore., charged with aid and abet, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Crime Reports
Four vehicle prowls were reported on the 2300 block of Rolling Hills Drive in the Clarkston Heights and another occurred on the 1200 block of Francis Street in Clarkston. No lists of items stolen were available.