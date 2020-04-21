Of Monday, April 17, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Selina Miles and Riston Johnson Bullock, of Lapwai, a son, Alec Joseph Johnson-Miles, born Thursday.

Alishia Edmison and Dagen Reel, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emersyn Jean Reel, born Thursday.

Chloe Rickman and Trevor Wyatt, of Clarkston, a son, Messiah Derrek Wyatt, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Anthony Paul Segren and Gabriella Cruvinel Garcia, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Justin M. Yorke Jr. against Carolyn S. Yorke

Crime Reports

The rear window of a Subaru, year and model not given, was reported broken in an incident of vandalism on the 600 block of 10th Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.

Tags

