Of Monday, April 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Selina Miles and Riston Johnson Bullock, of Lapwai, a son, Alec Joseph Johnson-Miles, born Thursday.
Alishia Edmison and Dagen Reel, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emersyn Jean Reel, born Thursday.
Chloe Rickman and Trevor Wyatt, of Clarkston, a son, Messiah Derrek Wyatt, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Anthony Paul Segren and Gabriella Cruvinel Garcia, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Justin M. Yorke Jr. against Carolyn S. Yorke
Crime Reports
The rear window of a Subaru, year and model not given, was reported broken in an incident of vandalism on the 600 block of 10th Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $400.