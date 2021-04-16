Of Thursday, April 15, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Aubrey Aldrich and Kyle Kuhn, of Pomeroy, a son, Constantine Craven Kuhn, born Wednesday.
Erika Ditunno and Anthony Knapp, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lainey Grace Knapp, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Chris Montambo and Hali Montambo
Crime Reports
A man was reportedly bit in the genitals by a dog — described as a mainly white cattle dog with no collar or tags — that was allegedly running at large near a fishing pond at the end of Elm Street in Clarkston. The bite victim was reportedly treated at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for his injuries.
Three tires were reportedly vandalized on a vehicle parked on the 1400 block of Fair Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $550.
An electronic bike counter valued at $1,000 was reportedly stolen under the Interstate Bridge in Clarkston near the Greenbelt Trail.
A Dell laptop computer valued at $825 was reportedly stolen off a porch on the 1300 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.