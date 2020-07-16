Of Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Philip Loomis and Samantha Michelle King, both of Culdesac.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Marcus L. Erickson and April L. Erickson
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Michael R. Bolin, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing set for Sept. 3.
Brianna McCabe, 25, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, sentencing is set for Sept. 10.
Meaghan C. Slaney, 27, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentencing is set for July 23.
Ashly B.M. Mimier, 30, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentencing is set for Sept. 3.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Hannah A. Fay, 29, of Clarkston, battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $545.50 in fees and placed on probation for one year.
Tysun S.J. Dinnell, 31, of Juliaetta, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) two identical and concurrent sentences of two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years
Lawsuits
Jones Supply Co. filed a lawsuit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Forte Supply LLC, a Colorado LLC doing business as Spaceman USA and Spaceman USA LLC for an amount greater than $15,000 in a breach of implied warranty, breach of contract and breach of express warranty lawsuit stemming from the purchase of three soft-serve ice cream machines that allegedly had considerable freight damage.