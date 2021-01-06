Of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Robert Jerry Martinez and Cynthia Veronica Ayala, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Jacob T. Largent, 26, homeless, charged with grand theft by unauthorized control or transfer of property, and witness intimidation, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Daniel P. Wilson, 32, of Lapwai, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, and persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Lance E. Gehring, 38, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Patrick R. Thomas, 33, of Kamiah, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Taylor E. Johnson, 19, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Cody S. Freeburg, 48, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Justin K. Montague, 41, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to three months in jail, to be completed within one year.

Britney L. Hart, 34, Culdesac, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault.

Thomas C. Prior, 23, Asotin, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

