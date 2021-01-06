Of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Jerry Martinez and Cynthia Veronica Ayala, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jacob T. Largent, 26, homeless, charged with grand theft by unauthorized control or transfer of property, and witness intimidation, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Daniel P. Wilson, 32, of Lapwai, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, and persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Lance E. Gehring, 38, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Patrick R. Thomas, 33, of Kamiah, charged with aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Taylor E. Johnson, 19, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Cody S. Freeburg, 48, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Justin K. Montague, 41, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to three months in jail, to be completed within one year.
Britney L. Hart, 34, Culdesac, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault.
Thomas C. Prior, 23, Asotin, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, third-degree theft.