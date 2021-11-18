Of Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sky Halbert and Eric Ethridge, of Clarkston, a daughter, Oona Grace Ethridge, born Monday.
Mickayla Lovejoy and Mitchell Smead-Darst, of Clarkston, a son, Braxton Evan Smead-Darst, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Whitney Flagg and Timothy Cuccia.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Cynthia L. Lloyd, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to two years probation, restitution and court costs.
Jessee J. Scott, 43, of Portland, Ore., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Jonathon C. Stout, 35, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-5 years in prison, suspended, up to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael D. Boswell, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Angela L. Puderbaugh, 48, of Chehalis, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 53 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Bradley M. Wilson, 23, of Noxon, Mont., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
John A. Wedin, 66, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by threat to do violence, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 suspended, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Arlon E. Powaukee, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Billy W. Blanchard, 64, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jessie M. Key, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.