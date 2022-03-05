Of Friday, March 4, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Callie Durham and Cody Young, of Lewiston, a son, Colt Lee Young, born Wednesday.

Victoria and Eric Wittman, a son, Aytch William Wittman, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Peter Markowski and Tina Magdalane Wilks, both of Lewiston.

Vincent Nolan Hewett and Lynzee Brooke Wilson, both of Lewiston.

Christopher Bryan Garrett, of Clarkston, and Ryley Nicole Thomason, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Nicky McFarland and Jeremy McFarland.

Granted

Charles J. Admire and Naomi Admire.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Dustin Campbell and Brylee Kochanek.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Drayven A. Pickett, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, credit for nine days served.

Lanae A. Tackley, 38, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years of probation, court costs and restitution.

Ricky I. Santos, 47, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in jail, three years probation, fines and court costs.

Judge Jay Gaskill

Tina M. Anderson, 44, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, given withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail time, 10 days in jail with four days credit, one year license suspension, and court costs.

