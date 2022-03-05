Of Friday, March 4, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Callie Durham and Cody Young, of Lewiston, a son, Colt Lee Young, born Wednesday.
Victoria and Eric Wittman, a son, Aytch William Wittman, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Peter Markowski and Tina Magdalane Wilks, both of Lewiston.
Vincent Nolan Hewett and Lynzee Brooke Wilson, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Bryan Garrett, of Clarkston, and Ryley Nicole Thomason, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nicky McFarland and Jeremy McFarland.
Granted
Charles J. Admire and Naomi Admire.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Dustin Campbell and Brylee Kochanek.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Drayven A. Pickett, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, credit for nine days served.
Lanae A. Tackley, 38, of Lewiston, leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years of probation, court costs and restitution.
Ricky I. Santos, 47, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in jail, three years probation, fines and court costs.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Tina M. Anderson, 44, of Lewiston, DUI, a felony, given withheld judgment. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail time, 10 days in jail with four days credit, one year license suspension, and court costs.