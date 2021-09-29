Of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Paul Winters and Jean Annette Draper, both of Lewiston.
Tyson William Scrimsher and Miranda Jo Anderson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Roger Gregory and Cristi Thornton.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ashton Johns and Sarah Johns.
Jason Vertdette Bowen and Caleah Kaye Wilson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Luke J. Ward, 23, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 30.
Jeffrey L. Bentley, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentencing set for Sept. 30.
Heather K. Inghram, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge William Hemlett
Christopher L. Davis Ford, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and violation of no-contact order, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.
Brandon R. Hinndenkamp, 32, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6.
Dane M. Forss, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Pro Tem Thomas Cox
Casmiro Moto, 24, Rupert, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to five months in jail.