Of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Daniel Paul Winters and Jean Annette Draper, both of Lewiston.

Tyson William Scrimsher and Miranda Jo Anderson, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Roger Gregory and Cristi Thornton.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ashton Johns and Sarah Johns.

Jason Vertdette Bowen and Caleah Kaye Wilson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Luke J. Ward, 23, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 30.

Jeffrey L. Bentley, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentencing set for Sept. 30.

Heather K. Inghram, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge William Hemlett

Christopher L. Davis Ford, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and violation of no-contact order, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.

Brandon R. Hinndenkamp, 32, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6.

Dane M. Forss, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 6.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Pro Tem Thomas Cox

Casmiro Moto, 24, Rupert, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to five months in jail.

