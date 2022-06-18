Brandie Longstreet and Taylor Brown, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Addilyn Rae Brown, born Tuesday.
Aryanna Kershisnik and Sipriano Berrera, of Lewiston, a daughter, Juniper Blue Barrera, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cole Riley Eldredg and Halle Michele Purington, both of Lewiston.
Nathanael James Harrington and Hayley Elizabeth Anderson, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Daniel J. McCann, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 50 days jail with 30 days discretionary, credited with 20 days, four years felony probation and pay $785.50 in fees.
Tim K. Redmond, 58, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tyson W. Paine, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.
Misty D. Steiner, 43, of Orofino, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.
Jay M. Burnet, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing July 6.
Larry G. Fenton, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 29.