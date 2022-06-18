Of Friday, June 17, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Brandie Longstreet and Taylor Brown, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Addilyn Rae Brown, born Tuesday.

Aryanna Kershisnik and Sipriano Berrera, of Lewiston, a daughter, Juniper Blue Barrera, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cole Riley Eldredg and Halle Michele Purington, both of Lewiston.

Nathanael James Harrington and Hayley Elizabeth Anderson, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Daniel J. McCann, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 50 days jail with 30 days discretionary, credited with 20 days, four years felony probation and pay $785.50 in fees.

Tim K. Redmond, 58, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail, 30 days discretionary, four years probation and pay $285.50 in fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Tyson W. Paine, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.

Misty D. Steiner, 43, of Orofino, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 29.

Jay M. Burnet, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing July 6.

Larry G. Fenton, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing June 29.

Tags

Recommended for you