Of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

William Jeffery Moniz, of Walla Walla, and Kassie Breann Derting, of Asotin

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Chimene A. Hein against Paul D. Hein

Granted

Jennifer E. Ramey and Jeffrey B. Ramey

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Lee A. Arnett and Tosha F. Arnett

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Christopher D. Browne, 55, no address given, pleaded guilty to two DUIs, both felonies. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.

Joshua L. Nick, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sent to Problem Solving Court.

Casey W. Blimka, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14.

Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.

