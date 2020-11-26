Of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
William Jeffery Moniz, of Walla Walla, and Kassie Breann Derting, of Asotin
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Chimene A. Hein against Paul D. Hein
Granted
Jennifer E. Ramey and Jeffrey B. Ramey
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Lee A. Arnett and Tosha F. Arnett
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Christopher D. Browne, 55, no address given, pleaded guilty to two DUIs, both felonies. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.
Joshua L. Nick, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sent to Problem Solving Court.
Casey W. Blimka, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentencing is set for Jan. 14.
Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing is set for Dec. 10.