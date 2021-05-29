Of Friday, May 28, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jasmine and Jeffry Aiken, of Clarkston, twin daughters, Londyn Rikki and Lilly Tyler Aiken, born Wednesday.

Tyanne Morrison and Kevin Tannehill, of Orofino, a son, Jeremih Yaaka-Lee Tannehill, born Thursday.

McKenzie and Brendan Lueck, of Pomeroy, a son, Braxton Joe Lueck, born Thursday.

Shelbee Akin and Corey Smith, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amiah Rae Smith, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cody Michael Paris and Delaney Rachelle Hartwig, both of Lewiston.

Larry James Babino and Evelyn Deyana Kirk, both of Clarkston.

Jay Dee Thomason and Nicole Lindsey Burgess, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Tiffany D. Thornton, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, given a withheld judgment and made to serve up to three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.

Stephen D. Heighes, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, sentenced to one to three years in prison.

April J. Cook, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilt, given a withheld judgment, three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.

Marcassa M. Seats, 31, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, given a withheld judgment, three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle M. Evans

Tyler J. Wengler, 29, of Clarkston, charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. Pretrial hearing set for June 9.

Tags