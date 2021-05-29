Of Friday, May 28, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jasmine and Jeffry Aiken, of Clarkston, twin daughters, Londyn Rikki and Lilly Tyler Aiken, born Wednesday.
Tyanne Morrison and Kevin Tannehill, of Orofino, a son, Jeremih Yaaka-Lee Tannehill, born Thursday.
McKenzie and Brendan Lueck, of Pomeroy, a son, Braxton Joe Lueck, born Thursday.
Shelbee Akin and Corey Smith, of Clarkston, a daughter, Amiah Rae Smith, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cody Michael Paris and Delaney Rachelle Hartwig, both of Lewiston.
Larry James Babino and Evelyn Deyana Kirk, both of Clarkston.
Jay Dee Thomason and Nicole Lindsey Burgess, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Tiffany D. Thornton, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, given a withheld judgment and made to serve up to three years of probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Stephen D. Heighes, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, sentenced to one to three years in prison.
April J. Cook, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilt, given a withheld judgment, three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Marcassa M. Seats, 31, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Pleaded guilty, given a withheld judgment, three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Tyler J. Wengler, 29, of Clarkston, charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. Pretrial hearing set for June 9.