Of Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Penny Miller and Ryan Moeckel, of Pomeroy, a son, Elijah Lee Aiden Miller, born Sunday.
Teiaria Parnell and Richard Ziegeldorf, of Clarkston, a son, Ryker William Ziegeldorf, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher James Free and Natasha Gabriella Hein, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kiarra Lynn Haight and Justin Don Carothers, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Wanda M. Ashcraft and Michael D. Ashcraft.
Dylan Thomas Villopoto and Kimberly Dawn Villopoto.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Austin N. Brachtenbach, 27, of Casper, Wyo., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended and credited with three days served, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 365 days and pay $1,302.50.
Tye J. Harper, 52, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended and credited with two days served, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $799.50 in fees.
Danielle M. Bortz, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended and credited with one day served, 24 hours of community service, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Joshua D. Russell, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended and credited with one day served, 24 hours of community service, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $916.90 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Casandra K. Burgess, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Melissa R. McAtee, 35, of Lewiston, charged with introducing or attempting to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Preliminary hearing Dec. 28.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Eric A. Combs, 31, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, third-degree theft, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Brady C. Trott, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony harassment.
Ryan M. Roos, 43, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to five counts of felony harassment, domestic violence, first-degree criminal trespass.
Leon E. Gordon, 44, of Clarkston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of third-degree assault, aiming or discharging a firearm or dangerous weapon, obstructing a law enforcement officer, sentenced to 35 days in jail and one year of supervision.
Clinton D. Newbury, 20, Lewiston, obstructing a law enforcement officer, sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended.
Justin T. Jerald, 30, Clarkston transient, residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence, felony harassment, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to six months on inpatient treatment and 24 months of supervision.