Of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Anna Frank and David Taylor, of Lewiston, a son, Case James Taylor, born Monday.

Natalie and Michael Nelson, of Grangeville, a son, Marco Benjamin Nelson, born Monday.

Whitney and James Aaseby, of Lewiston, a son, Axl Ray Aaseby, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kyle James Purcell and Amie Dawn Warner, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Frank Salazar III and Sondra Salazar.

Cassandra Evans and Joshua Evans.

Crime Reports

A vehicle hit a building at the Turnberry Apartments, 2937 Magnolia St., Lewiston, causing $500 in damage. No one was injured and no citations were issued.

Tags

Recommended for you