Of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anna Frank and David Taylor, of Lewiston, a son, Case James Taylor, born Monday.
Natalie and Michael Nelson, of Grangeville, a son, Marco Benjamin Nelson, born Monday.
Whitney and James Aaseby, of Lewiston, a son, Axl Ray Aaseby, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kyle James Purcell and Amie Dawn Warner, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Frank Salazar III and Sondra Salazar.
Cassandra Evans and Joshua Evans.
Crime Reports
A vehicle hit a building at the Turnberry Apartments, 2937 Magnolia St., Lewiston, causing $500 in damage. No one was injured and no citations were issued.