Of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Scott Bradley and Serenity Mary Grandstaff, both of Orofino.
Garret Wayne Weddle and Elizabeth Renee Myers, both of Peck.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Christin E. Cole, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.
Maria R. Calkins, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.
Wade A. Smith, 31, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.