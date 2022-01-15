Of Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler Scott Bradley and Serenity Mary Grandstaff, both of Orofino.

Garret Wayne Weddle and Elizabeth Renee Myers, both of Peck.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Christin E. Cole, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 26.

Maria R. Calkins, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.

Wade A. Smith, 31, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 2.

