Of Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Madesta and Jeremy Wiscombe, of Lewiston, a son, Meyer Joseph Wiscombe, born Tuesday.
Maria and Matthew Hattrup, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emilia Rose Hattrup, born Wednesday.
Julia and Jonathan Vivian, of Clarkston, a daughter, Clara Adelaide Vivian, born Wednesday.
Crime Reports
The passenger side front window was reportedly broken and a purse with bank cards and credit cards was stolen out of a 2001 Nissan Rogue on the 100 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston. Estimated damage and value of the items taken totaled $350.