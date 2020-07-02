Of Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kishsa and Timothy Marsala, of Grangeville, a son, Cole Allen Marsala, born Tuesday.

Tinelle Perez and Edward Taylor, of Peck, a son, Karter Allen Taylor, born Tuesday.

Tera and Christopher King, of Lewiston, a son, Sawyer Johnathan King, born Wednesday.

Jessica Smith, of Genesee, a daughter, Tianna Grace Smith, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kyron Christopher Bittle and Alicia Leslie Gonzales, both of Clarkston.

Jordan Randall Starr and Catherine Ann Flerchinger, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Craig R. Jones against Janalyn Jones

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Rian A. Anders, 30, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison, credit for time served and $285.50 in fees.

Tags

Recommended for you