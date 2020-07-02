Of Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kishsa and Timothy Marsala, of Grangeville, a son, Cole Allen Marsala, born Tuesday.
Tinelle Perez and Edward Taylor, of Peck, a son, Karter Allen Taylor, born Tuesday.
Tera and Christopher King, of Lewiston, a son, Sawyer Johnathan King, born Wednesday.
Jessica Smith, of Genesee, a daughter, Tianna Grace Smith, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kyron Christopher Bittle and Alicia Leslie Gonzales, both of Clarkston.
Jordan Randall Starr and Catherine Ann Flerchinger, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Craig R. Jones against Janalyn Jones
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Rian A. Anders, 30, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison, credit for time served and $285.50 in fees.