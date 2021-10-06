Of Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taniya Smith and Christopher Bond, of Clarkston, a son, Spencer James Bond, born Sunday.
Emma and Logan Fowler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Verity Ann Fowler, born Monday.
Chloe Bening and Joseph Kramer, of Lewiston, a son, Fischer Dale Kramer, born Monday.
Esther and Jeremy Dalton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Madeleine Amelia Kay Dalton, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob James Anderson and Lattishia Ann Oneal-Lockman, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Stacie Francis Tripple and Shawn M. Tripple.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Nathaniel S. Graybill, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.
Dylan J. Latimer, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Nov. 24.
Connie G. Madlin, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of drug court.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Travis J. Frisbey, 43, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Dustin M. Allen, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree driving while license suspended. Next court hearing is Nov. 1.
Mark A. Creswell, 62, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to three counts of first-degree child molestation. Next hearing is Oct. 18.
Justice L. Holland, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief.
Crime Reports
A bicycle valued at $600 was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston.