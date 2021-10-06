Of Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Taniya Smith and Christopher Bond, of Clarkston, a son, Spencer James Bond, born Sunday.

Emma and Logan Fowler, of Lewiston, a daughter, Verity Ann Fowler, born Monday.

Chloe Bening and Joseph Kramer, of Lewiston, a son, Fischer Dale Kramer, born Monday.

Esther and Jeremy Dalton, of Lewiston, a daughter, Madeleine Amelia Kay Dalton, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jacob James Anderson and Lattishia Ann Oneal-Lockman, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Stacie Francis Tripple and Shawn M. Tripple.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Nathaniel S. Graybill, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.

Dylan J. Latimer, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Nov. 24.

Connie G. Madlin, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing suspended pending completion of drug court.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Travis J. Frisbey, 43, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 20.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Dustin M. Allen, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree driving while license suspended. Next court hearing is Nov. 1.

Mark A. Creswell, 62, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to three counts of first-degree child molestation. Next hearing is Oct. 18.

Justice L. Holland, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief.

Crime Reports

A bicycle valued at $600 was reported stolen on the 1300 block of Poplar Street in Clarkston.