Of Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Sharron Sue Fuqua, of Clarkston, and Larry Roger Schwab, of Lewiston.
Todd James Fisk and Teresa Njeri Waweru, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Heather Ewing and Jason Ewing.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Alexander L. Schaaf Jr., 58, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for March 10.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Roberta B. Jones, 46, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Brooke A. Morrell, 19, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Pamula W. McBride, 57, of Spokane, charged with grand theft with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Praveen K. Khurana, 59, of Lewiston, charged with knowingly signing an election record book when residence not in that precinct, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Allan K. Grimes, 26, of Matthews, N.C., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, credit for three days served, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Jorge V. Cordoba, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Levi A. Randall, 38, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to DUI and injury to a child by transporting in a vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, credit for two days served and 48 hours community service in lieu of four days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
William C. Duncan II, 35, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Cyra D. Cunningham, 24, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Martin C. Hribernick, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and credit for four days served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Francis L. Lawrence, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 suspended on both counts, up to two years probation and court costs.
Andrew D. Craigo, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI and injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 24 suspended, credit for four days served and 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Diana E. Cottrell, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Stacy R. Kennedy, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to bail jumping, third-degree assault, DUI, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
James D.L. Sams, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of violation of a court order, fourth degree assault.
Royd L. Gabrielson, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to failure to register as a sex offender.
Tyler W. Kinzer, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, domestic violence court order violation.
Steven Maltman, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to domestic violence violation, harassment, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, third-degree driving while license suspended, telephone harassment, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Katrina M. Taylor, 51, of Clarkston, four counts of residential burglary, two second-degree thefts, three counts of third-degree theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to six months of in-patient treatment, followed by 24 months of community custody.
Crime Reports
Vehicle prowls were reported on the 700 block of 11th Street and 1100 block of 13th Street in Clarkston. Missing items include the contents of a wallet.
Vandalism at the new Hells Canyon Best Western Hotel at 1395 Bridge St. in Clarkston was reported to police. Damage to the bathroom by someone who was not staying at the hotel, included the attempted removal of artwork, and vandalism to a toilet seat and wall. Total damage is estimated at $700.