Of Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Heather and Coby Brown, of Clarkston, a son, Mason Dean Brown, born Monday.
Savannah and Steven Goss, of Orofino, a daughter, Adlee Louella Marie Goss, born Monday.
Macyna Radford and Kyle Hoffman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Alivia Rae Hoffman, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Thomas Davenport and Jhensi Elizabeth Porter, both of Lewiston.
Dwayne Lester Keller and Terry Ann Whipple, both of Lewiston.
Mikel Jay Bowen and Alex Morgan Cutlip, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Rachel L. Johnson, 40, of Kamiah, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 24.
Judge Michelle Evans
Brock A. Ellibee, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kaden Cleveland, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Ricardo J. Suarez Jr., 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Cameo F. Kleinknecht, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 suspended, credit for four days served, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Thomas I. Martin, 20, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 suspended, credit for one day served, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Andy G. Williams, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Michael R. Sheets, 53, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 120 days jail, 110 suspended, credit for two days served, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.