Of Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Carrie and Gary Geis, of Lewiston, a son, Mayson Rian Geis, born Sunday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karen Seubert

Lacey J. Hendrix, 32, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.

Bo S. Geary, 36, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 4.

Mace L. St. Clair, 50, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 4.

Tags

Recommended for you