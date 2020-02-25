Of Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Carrie and Gary Geis, of Lewiston, a son, Mayson Rian Geis, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karen Seubert
Lacey J. Hendrix, 32, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, pleaded not guilty. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Bo S. Geary, 36, of Clarkston, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 4.
Mace L. St. Clair, 50, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 4.