Of Friday, April 4, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shelby and Justin Walker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Wacey Mae Walker, born Thursday.

Madison and Kade Zenner, of Lewiston, a son, Mason David Zenner, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

James D. Thivierge and Karla M. Thivierge

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Mickey D. Smith against Brook L. Smith

Crime Reports

A knife set and heavy-duty-type wrenches, with a combined value of $250, were reported stolen from a business on the 800 block of Main Street in Lewiston.

