Of Friday, April 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shelby and Justin Walker, of Lewiston, a daughter, Wacey Mae Walker, born Thursday.
Madison and Kade Zenner, of Lewiston, a son, Mason David Zenner, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
James D. Thivierge and Karla M. Thivierge
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Mickey D. Smith against Brook L. Smith
Crime Reports
A knife set and heavy-duty-type wrenches, with a combined value of $250, were reported stolen from a business on the 800 block of Main Street in Lewiston.