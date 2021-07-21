Of Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Somer and James Moreno, of Lewiston, a son, James Martin Moreno III, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Stephanie Joy and Richard Morton.

Cody Kinzer and Isobel Brown.

Zachary Reed and Lana Reed.

Granted

Whitney Loe and Nathan Jackson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Genia E. Hassett, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Sept. 22.

Shane E. Foster, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to failure of a sex offender to register an address, a felony. Sentencing set for July 28.

Tags