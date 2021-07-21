Of Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Somer and James Moreno, of Lewiston, a son, James Martin Moreno III, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Stephanie Joy and Richard Morton.
Cody Kinzer and Isobel Brown.
Zachary Reed and Lana Reed.
Granted
Whitney Loe and Nathan Jackson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Genia E. Hassett, 51, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Sept. 22.
Shane E. Foster, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to failure of a sex offender to register an address, a felony. Sentencing set for July 28.