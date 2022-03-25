Of Thursday, March 24, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katisha Torrez and Trystan Thompson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Eleanor Ricki Thompson, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

David Weeks and Amanda Weeks.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Lauren M. R. Davidson, 29, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Given a withheld judgment and three years of probation and must complete 100 hours of community service.

Wade A. Smith, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended and made to complete four years of probation

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert

Timothy A. Wilson, 38, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Alex J. Ellenwood, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

Corey B. Meyer, 29, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.

