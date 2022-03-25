Of Thursday, March 24, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katisha Torrez and Trystan Thompson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Eleanor Ricki Thompson, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David Weeks and Amanda Weeks.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Lauren M. R. Davidson, 29, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Given a withheld judgment and three years of probation and must complete 100 hours of community service.
Wade A. Smith, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended and made to complete four years of probation
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert
Timothy A. Wilson, 38, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Corey B. Meyer, 29, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.