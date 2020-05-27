Of Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dennis Barry Johnson, of Lewiston, and Victoria Leigh Rodriguez, of Clarkston.
Nathaniel John Schmid and Sonya Marie Facey, both of Lewiston.
Colton Charles Dinning and Alexis Kristin Lupinacci, both of Pomeroy.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
James M. Lewis, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child younger than 16, a felony. Sentencing is set for July 23.
Crime Reports
A 2015 Toyota Corolla was reportedly damaged in an incident of vandalism on the 800 block of Third Street in Lewiston. A brick was thrown through the back window and the car was keyed. Damage is estimated at $2,500.
A Canon DSLR EOS 80D and Sunpak tripod were found near the train bridge off the Levee Bypass. The items are valued at $960.
A $50 counterfeit bill was reportedly passed at Zip Trip at 99 Southway Ave. in Lewiston.
A Craftsman toolbox with multiple tools, valued at $4,000, was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 3200 block of East Main Street.
A broken guitar, broken glass, litter and a knocked-down fence were reported in an incidence of vandalism on the 300 block of Prospect Boulevard in Lewiston. The fence was valued at $500.
Pain pills consisting of 56 hydrocodone and 250 acetaminophen, valued at $350, were reported stolen from a residence on the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston.