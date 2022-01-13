Of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Karma Sanders and Jordan McNish, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kara Ivana Sanders-McNish, born Sunday.

Sara Hall and Adam Knewbow, of Lewiston, a son, Logan Wayne Knewbow, born Sunday.

Chelcee and Jacob Hasenoehrl, of Kendrick, a son, Max Randy Hasenoehrl, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Nicolas Joseph Shears and Rachel Lynn Millard, both of Lewiston.

Larry Joseph Kopczynski and Darce Lynn Vassar, both of Lewiston.

Everitt David Kiele and Jeri Lynn Grovom, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Justin Wyatt and Britanie Wyatt.

