Of Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Karma Sanders and Jordan McNish, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kara Ivana Sanders-McNish, born Sunday.
Sara Hall and Adam Knewbow, of Lewiston, a son, Logan Wayne Knewbow, born Sunday.
Chelcee and Jacob Hasenoehrl, of Kendrick, a son, Max Randy Hasenoehrl, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Nicolas Joseph Shears and Rachel Lynn Millard, both of Lewiston.
Larry Joseph Kopczynski and Darce Lynn Vassar, both of Lewiston.
Everitt David Kiele and Jeri Lynn Grovom, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Justin Wyatt and Britanie Wyatt.