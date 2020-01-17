Of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Melanee and Shine Bybee, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tycee Rae Bybee, born Tuesday.

Jennifer and Jacob Gelineau, of Lewiston, a son, Garrett Jacob Gelineau, born Tuesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Edith M. Anderson against Scott B. Anderson.

Dustin W. Treib against Natalie N. Treib.

Granted

Samantha R. Tetwiler and Kyle J. Tetwiler.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Derrick James Charpentier and Shayleigh Elizabeth Charpentier.

Crime Reports

A set of false teeth, a Sprint tablet and flashlight with a total value of $1,815 were reported stolen from the 3400 block of 11th Street B in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you