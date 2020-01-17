Of Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Melanee and Shine Bybee, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tycee Rae Bybee, born Tuesday.
Jennifer and Jacob Gelineau, of Lewiston, a son, Garrett Jacob Gelineau, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Edith M. Anderson against Scott B. Anderson.
Dustin W. Treib against Natalie N. Treib.
Granted
Samantha R. Tetwiler and Kyle J. Tetwiler.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Derrick James Charpentier and Shayleigh Elizabeth Charpentier.
Crime Reports
A set of false teeth, a Sprint tablet and flashlight with a total value of $1,815 were reported stolen from the 3400 block of 11th Street B in Lewiston.