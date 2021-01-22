Of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kylie and Christopher Townsend, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kinsley Kay Townsend, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Joseph Macke and Stacy Macke

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Tysun S. Dinnell, 32, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.

Crime Reports

A wheelchair valued at $600 was reportedly stolen on the 1200 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston.

A 26-year-old Pullman man reportedly stole a package at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. After the package was opened, the man stomped on the contents — a shoulder implant part valued at $2,586.

