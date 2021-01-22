Of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kylie and Christopher Townsend, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kinsley Kay Townsend, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Joseph Macke and Stacy Macke
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Tysun S. Dinnell, 32, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 3.
Crime Reports
A wheelchair valued at $600 was reportedly stolen on the 1200 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston.
A 26-year-old Pullman man reportedly stole a package at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. After the package was opened, the man stomped on the contents — a shoulder implant part valued at $2,586.