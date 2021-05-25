Of Monday, May 24, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sanjeev and Vian Daraman Malakar, of Lewiston, a daughter, Saanvi Daraman Malakar, born Saturday.
Bluestar McNeal and Jonathan Couch, of Lapwai, a daughter, a Kamiyah Tyel Dorran Couch, born Sunday.
Alyssa and Gregory Schuroff, of Clarkston, a son, Buck Schuroff, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Deshawn Hotch and Kayla Marie Odenborg, both of Lewiston.
Kyle Charles Callahan and Tara Hope Gilbert, both of Clarkston.
Justin Ray Merwin and Chelsea Marie Schneider, both of Lewiston.
Terry Dee Canup and Jennifer Lynn Lords, both of Genesee.
Paul Robert Smith and Susan Ann Kennedy, both of Lewiston.
James Andrew Robert Wheeler and Ann Marie Ford, both of Orofino.
David Alan Casey and Janet Marie Daniels, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Ricky D. Faulkner, 56, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies, preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Sidney L. Bradley, 30, of Orofino, charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), all felonies, preliminary hearing set for June 2.