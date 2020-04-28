Of Monday, April 27, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
James Leslie Tetrick and Catherine Ann Dellamaggiora, both of Clarkston.
Richard James Belieu, of Clarkston, and Brenda Renee Arnett, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Victor R. Taber, 34, of Lewiston, charged with failure to notify authorities of a change of address as a sex offender, a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for May 13.
Fire Calls
A 1994 Lincoln Towncar caught fire and burned while parked on the 1300 block of Fair Street in Clarkston on Saturday. No cause of the fire has been determined, but the fire likely started in the occupant compartment. Five Clarkston firefighters put out the blaze in about five minutes, but the car was a total loss.
Crime Reports
Cellphones valued at almost $2,000 were reported stolen by a man and woman at Walmart on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.