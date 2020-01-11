Of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Nicole Kachelmier and Cody Elben, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey LaRae Elben, born Wednesday.
Stacia Bennett and Mason Reynolds, of Clarkston, a daughter, Allison Grace Reynolds, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Heather Jordan against Joseph R. Jordan.
Granted
Ty C. Hendren and Dallas D. Evernden.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Elissa K. Roberts against Brian L. Roberts.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
William R. Arnold, 23, of Kamiah, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to one year and six months in prison.
Crime Reports
A Ruger LC9 firearm and wallet, with a total value of $311, were reported stolen from a 2016 Kia Sorento on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston.