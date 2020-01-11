Of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Nicole Kachelmier and Cody Elben, of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey LaRae Elben, born Wednesday.

Stacia Bennett and Mason Reynolds, of Clarkston, a daughter, Allison Grace Reynolds, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Heather Jordan against Joseph R. Jordan.

Granted

Ty C. Hendren and Dallas D. Evernden.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Elissa K. Roberts against Brian L. Roberts.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

William R. Arnold, 23, of Kamiah, charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

Crime Reports

A Ruger LC9 firearm and wallet, with a total value of $311, were reported stolen from a 2016 Kia Sorento on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston.

