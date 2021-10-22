Of Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kayla Burke and Cayden Nickerson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Shaylee Shayne Nickerson, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
John Michael Spendlove and Deborah Rose McLean, both of Tekoa, Wash.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Katherine Swenson and Brendon Swenson.
JoAnna Kriebel Petitioner and Stephen Kriebel.
Granted
Jennifer Hawkins and Joshua Foster.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Travis J. Bailie, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to five years probation, 60 days local jail time with credit for time served, and court costs.
Kyley E. Payne, 26, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Robert R. Johnson, 23, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year, restitution and court costs.
Kyler J. Paine, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 28.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Sarah R. Robinson, 33, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and unlawful entry, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3.
Lanae A. Tackely, 37, of Mukilteo, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony; and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, DUI and resisting/obstructing officers, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 3.
Sierra D. Tannahill, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and harboring a charged or convicted felon, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10
Austin J. Newton, 26, of Clarkston, charged with grand theft and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.