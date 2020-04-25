Of Friday, April 24, 2020
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Frank T. Clark against Halle L. Clarke
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Patrick Sayers against Cori D. Sayers
Crime Reports
A rock was thrown through a custom pane window at the Church of Christ on the 300 block of Southway Avenue in Lewiston. The damage to the window was estimated at $750.
A fence was damaged by a Dodge pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on the 500 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage to the fence was estimated at $600.