Of Friday, April 24, 2020

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Frank T. Clark against Halle L. Clarke

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Patrick Sayers against Cori D. Sayers

Crime Reports

A rock was thrown through a custom pane window at the Church of Christ on the 300 block of Southway Avenue in Lewiston. The damage to the window was estimated at $750.

A fence was damaged by a Dodge pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on the 500 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage to the fence was estimated at $600.

Tags

Recommended for you