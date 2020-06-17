Of Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Olivia and Leif Karlberg, of Lewiston, a son, Nash Leonard Karlberg, born Sunday.
Chanteille Thomas and Kade Frey, of Lewiston, a son, Kade Jacob Junior Frey, born Monday.
Stephanie and Glen Frisbee, of Lewiston, a son, Graydon Archer Frisbee, born Monday.
Katherine and Thomas Krebs, of Lewiston, a daughter, Raiya Elaine Krebs, born Monday.
Kara and Justin Carlson, of Asotin, a daughter, Claire Lynn Nicole Carlson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brett Allen Kuhn and Alice Muthoni Muchogo, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Shawna L. Reilly against Isaac O. Reilly
Jame’ M. Mckenzie against Linda S. McKenzie
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jenee T. Scott, 43, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Kevin L. Leavitt, 35, of Clarkston, domestic battery in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 164 days suspended, credit for 16 days served, $1,337.50 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended and placed on probation for two years.
Dominic A. Hoffman, 39, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 176 days suspended, $1,187.50 in fines and fees, $250 in fines suspended and placed on probation for 16 months.
Stephen M. Brashear, 26, of Winchester, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Sean M. Roy, 21, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Stephanie J. Parris, 29, of Lewiston, dangerous dog violations (llama killed by dog), a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 30 days suspended, $457.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for six months.
Crime Reports
Four railroad switch stands that change the tracks were reportedly pulled out of 14-foot railroad ties in an incident of vandalism near Main and D streets in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $640.