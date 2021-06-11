Of Thursday, June 10, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Alexander Eckhart and Reannon Lee Riley, both of Lewiston.
Austin Shane Parnell and Betty May Preston, both of Clarkston.
Bruce Arthur Naimy and Donna Marlene Schild, both of College Place, Wash.
William Roger Oman and Sue Ann Darrow, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Joseph Forgue and Soncia Boren
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Steven E. Edelman, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Blake R. Callahan, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Andrea L. Foust, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.