Of Thursday, July 2, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Merilynne Blair and Scott Jordison, of Lewiston, a son, Nicco Lee Jordison, born Wednesday.

Taylor and Derrick Nicholson, of Lewiston, a son, Daxton Thomas Nicholson, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jeffery Scott Miller, of Lewiston, and Kyla Marie McCusker, of Craigmont.

Asotin County

Caitlyn Rolfe Cole and Hunter Terrell McGregor, both of Pioche, Nev.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Lastary L. Loosmore against Timothy J. Loosmore Jr.

Granted

Jason Ott and Jemelle Ott

