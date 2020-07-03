Of Thursday, July 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Merilynne Blair and Scott Jordison, of Lewiston, a son, Nicco Lee Jordison, born Wednesday.
Taylor and Derrick Nicholson, of Lewiston, a son, Daxton Thomas Nicholson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jeffery Scott Miller, of Lewiston, and Kyla Marie McCusker, of Craigmont.
Asotin County
Caitlyn Rolfe Cole and Hunter Terrell McGregor, both of Pioche, Nev.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lastary L. Loosmore against Timothy J. Loosmore Jr.
Granted
Jason Ott and Jemelle Ott