Of Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Andrea Ramsey and Jordan Sonneck Sr., of Lapwai, a son, Jordan Michael Sonneck Jr., born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Ray Arneson and Juliea Nicole Westby, both of Genesee.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jeremy L. Forman, 44, of Moscow, burglary, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $591 in fees and placed on five years probation.
Kaleb J. Walburn, 21, of Clarkston, grand theft, a felony, sentenced to five years in prison indeterminate, 30 days in jail, $245.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years.
Eric W. Anderson, 35, of Lewiston pleaded innocent to two counts of grand theft, felonies. Jury trial is set for Oct. 19.
Bryce J. Klemm, 27, of Lewiston, grand theft, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail, $245.50 in fees and placed on probation for three years.
David L. Couie, 56, of Lewiston, delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary jail, $285.50 in fees and placed on probation for five years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Courtney A. Freand, aka Nate Freand, 24, of Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for two days served, $687.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A jewelry box, two gold rings and one silver ring with a total value of $730 were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston.