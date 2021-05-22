Of Friday, May 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Elizabeth Olson and John Braker, of Lewiston, twins, a daughter, Madeline Marie Rose Braker, and a son, Henry William Traugott Braker, born Wednesday.
Jessica Skaggs and Jessie Cordova, of Clarkston, Atreus Alexander Skaggs-Cordova, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Theron Oscar White and Brittany Jasmine Armentrout, both of Lewiston.
Rex Dean Sheets and Julie Nicole Dygert, both of Lewiston.
Logan Gray Woolery and Abrielle Abby Rose Cornilles, both of Lewiston.
Beau Geoffrey Magnuson and Alexandra Kelly Wagner, both of Lewiston.
Ryen Scott Atkinson and Amanda Joanne Hindberg, both of Lewiston.
Cooper Hayes Wilks and Alyson Brooke Aiken, both of Clarkston.