Of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Anthony Dean Robeson and Melissa D. Robeson
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Andrew J. Jackson, 35, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.
Eric L. Baker, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Daniel D. Nanik, 37, Clarkston, violation of a no-contact protection order, sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to third-degree theft, second-degree theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.