Of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Anthony Dean Robeson and Melissa D. Robeson

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Andrew J. Jackson, 35, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Eric L. Baker, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Daniel D. Nanik, 37, Clarkston, violation of a no-contact protection order, sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to third-degree theft, second-degree theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.

