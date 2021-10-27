Of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kimberly and Dylan Villopoto, of Lewiston, a son, Ace Robert Lee Villopoto, born Sunday.
Marissa Verduci and Ryan Bostrom, of Lewiston, a daughter, Blakely Anne Bostrom, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Quintin Miles Deshler and Amelia Marguerite Hudelson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dannielle Straw and Derik Straw.
Kimberly St. Martin and Evan St. Martin.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Erik M. Largent, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 4.
Jason P. Waring, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to 4 years in prison, restitution and court costs.
Curtis L. McLaughlin, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 23.
Russell A. Hardin, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 30.
Brooke A. Morrell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Monica S. Taylor, 32, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (opium), both felonies; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.