Of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kimberly and Dylan Villopoto, of Lewiston, a son, Ace Robert Lee Villopoto, born Sunday.

Marissa Verduci and Ryan Bostrom, of Lewiston, a daughter, Blakely Anne Bostrom, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Quintin Miles Deshler and Amelia Marguerite Hudelson, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Dannielle Straw and Derik Straw.

Kimberly St. Martin and Evan St. Martin.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Erik M. Largent, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 4.

Jason P. Waring, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to 4 years in prison, restitution and court costs.

Curtis L. McLaughlin, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 23.

Russell A. Hardin, 60, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 30.

Brooke A. Morrell, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Monica S. Taylor, 32, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (opium), both felonies; possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

