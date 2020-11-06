Of Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Isaac Paul Sams and Michaela Marie Montosa, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Matthew Riddle against Stephanie Riddle
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Ashleigh L. Krieger, 32, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft.
Jonathan L. Hillyer, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of harassment.
Chelsie R. Hutchins, 35, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary.
Susan D. O’Harra, 57, Orofino, third-degree assault, sentenced to nine months in jail.
Kevin J. Simmons, 26, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jeremy L. Fitzgerald, 34, Clarkston, domestic violence stalking, sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Jonathan M. Petersen Davis, 25, Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 45 days in jail, one year of community custody.
Austin K. Cortright, 27, Clarkston, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to six months in jail, one year of community custody.
Curtis M. Blue, 39, Clarkston, two counts of third-degree assault, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 45 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
William J. Newell, 43, address unknown, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to six months plus one day in jail, one year of community custody.
Taylor L. Kaschmitter, 20, Clarkston, third-degree rape, sentenced to six months in jail.
Amanda S. White, 25, Clarkston, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 180 days on inpatient treatment, followed by two years of community custody.
Crime Reports
The windshield on a black 2004 Hyundai Accent was reportedly shattered in an incident of vandalism on the 2700 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $300.
The rear tire on a bicycle was bent in a hit-and-run incident by a gray minivan at Rosauers at 332 Thain Road in Lewiston. The 17-year-old male bicyclist complained of a sore leg, but was otherwise uninjured. The driver, a man in his 40s with a brown beard, reportedly yelled at the teenager to watch where he was going before driving away from the scene of incident.