Of Friday, May 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ana and Jacob Jared, of Pierce, a son, Porter George Jared, born Thursday.
Ky-Lee Fluckiger and Harley Balentine, of Culdesac, a son, Joshua Kim Balentine, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gary Andrew Stedman and Megan Elizabeth Tovey, both of Moscow.
Dustin Vance Katzenberger and Brianne Isabelle Bauer, both of Lewiston.
Issac Marvin Dickinson Segota and Savannah Rhea Muse, both of Moscow.
Nicholas Robert Fish and Amanda Rose Kulpa, both of Vancouver, Wash.
Asotin County
Matthew Tanner MacDougall and Brittany Holley Rosio, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Steven J. Wieber against Lamei Sun
Granted
Allison M. Wright and Jason R. Wright
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jason R. Goffinet, 26, of Lewiston, lewd conduct with a child under 16, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, 10 years indeterminate, $1,045.50 in fines and fees, the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Goffinet will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Heather M. Eickhoff, 26, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees, and placed on probation for three years.
Eric E. Pollan, 23, of Lewiston, eluding, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, $745.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for four years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Craig S. Morrow, 59, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for June 10 and 12.