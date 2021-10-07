Of Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sevanna and Christian Albrecht, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Madalynn Jeanette Leona Albrecht, born Tuesday.
Aki and Clinton Olson, of Moscow, a son, Beren Laurence Lune Olson, born Tuesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Sydney L. Bradley, 30, of Ahsahka, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentenced to 3-7 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to seven years probation, restitution and court costs.
Heather K. Inghram, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.