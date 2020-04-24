Of Thursday, April 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsea Drivstuen and Russell Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, twin sons, Logan John Kaschmitter and Lane Russell Kaschmitter, born Tuesday.
Kelly and Zachary Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Bode Thomas Thompson, born Wednesday.
Melody and Duane McLaughlin, of Lapwai, a son, Walter David McLaughlin, born Wednesday.
Katie Hamilton and Cody Frost, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emmalyn Marie Frost, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Appalonia Marie Ver Lauteren and Robert Andrew Todd Tucker, both of Spangle, Wash.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Jerry E. Glass, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to five counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking stolen property and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. Next court appearance is May 18.