Of Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shelby Barnes and Gregory Jose, of Clarkston, a son, Shae Wayne Jose, born Monday.

Amanda Hassett and Michael Robinson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Haelo Jayne Robinson, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Megan Hardin and Derek Hardin.

Sarah Sims and Ryan Sims.

Patrick O’Shaughnessy and Jessica O’Shaughnessy.

Charlotte Adsitt and Steven Adsitt.

Ashley Robinson and Cole Robinson.

Candy Magadanz and John Magadanz.

Granted

Brittney Heideman and Michael Hale.

Nancy Kramer and Samuel Coffey.

Jessica Jones and Christopher Jones.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Garrett J. Hamilton, 37, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24.

Austin G. Wentz, 29, of Lewiston, charged with intimidating a witness, a felony, and malicious injury to property and assault, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

David G. Hanks, 49, of Yakima, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Bradley S. Kammeyer, 38, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.

Jerry D. Winsryg, 38, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Gordon M. Braae Jr., 50, of Priest River, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Angela D. Ratliff, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Nicole L. Kalousek, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.

