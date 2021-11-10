Of Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shelby Barnes and Gregory Jose, of Clarkston, a son, Shae Wayne Jose, born Monday.
Amanda Hassett and Michael Robinson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Haelo Jayne Robinson, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Megan Hardin and Derek Hardin.
Sarah Sims and Ryan Sims.
Patrick O’Shaughnessy and Jessica O’Shaughnessy.
Charlotte Adsitt and Steven Adsitt.
Ashley Robinson and Cole Robinson.
Candy Magadanz and John Magadanz.
Granted
Brittney Heideman and Michael Hale.
Nancy Kramer and Samuel Coffey.
Jessica Jones and Christopher Jones.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Garrett J. Hamilton, 37, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24.
Austin G. Wentz, 29, of Lewiston, charged with intimidating a witness, a felony, and malicious injury to property and assault, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.
David G. Hanks, 49, of Yakima, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 17.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Bradley S. Kammeyer, 38, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.
Jerry D. Winsryg, 38, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Gordon M. Braae Jr., 50, of Priest River, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Angela D. Ratliff, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.
Nicole L. Kalousek, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.