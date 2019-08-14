Of Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sydney and Cory Fleetwood, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elise Marie Fleetwood, born Friday.
Ashleigh and Taylor O’Harra, of Lewiston, a son, Treyson Ashor O’Harra, born Sunday.
Nicole and Landon Klodt, of Lewiston, a daughter, Mackenzi Irene Klodt, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
J. Ryan Foucault II, of Clarkston, and Christine Malan Polido, of the Philippines.
Jason Scott Underwood and Courtney Marie Seubert, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Latrese Phillips and Matthew Savage.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Benjamin T. Krohn, 19, 1425 Maple St., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21.
Jacob D. Cultee, 26, 3110 Reuben-Shelton Drive, Marysville, Wash., charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21.
Virginia M. Jones, 51, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 21.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Brittany M. Dangerfield, 23, 1111 Sycamore St., Clarkston, third-degree assault, bail jumping, sentenced under first-time offender waiver to 90 days with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Hailey M. Brown, 29, 216 Fifth Ave., Clarkston, possession of methamphetaime, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a witness, sentenced under first-time offender waiver to 90 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Kenneth D. Sharp, 26, 806 Fourth St., Clarkston, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, sentenced to two months in jail.
Robert W. Hancock, 28, no address given, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 29 days in jail.
Courtney A. Krueger, 44, 1817 13th St., Lewiston, first-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Crime Reports
A 3,000-watt generator valued at $1,800 was reported stolen off the back of a trailer on the 300 block of West Reservoir Drive in Lewiston.