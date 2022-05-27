Of Thursday, May 26, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashly Belieu, of Lewiston, a daughter, Evalynn Rayne Berry, born Tuesday.
Samantha WhiteEagle and Wesley Meek, of Lewiston, a daughter, Addilynn Renee Meek, born Wednesday.
Julie and Brent Frazey, of Lewiston, a son, Ridge Wayne Frazey, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
James Mitchell Stephenson and Ashley Dawn Blake, both of Lewiston.
Joseph Edward Archer and Grace Leigh Anderson, both of Lewiston.
Brian Joseph Brackett and Jamie Nicole Sellars, both of Lewiston.
Travis Jay Barden and Allison Pearl Branscome, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Taylor M. Baldwin, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail time, credited with 37 days, felony probation five years, sent to treatment court, driver’s license suspended one year and $290.50 in fees.
Terrell Q. Domebo, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, 74 days presentence credit for time served, five years felony probation, driver’s license suspended one year and $290.50 in fees.
Kiara J. L. Finney, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, credited with 13 days, five years felony probation and $245.50 in fees.
Tyeler S. Hancock, 24, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to grand theft withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, credited one day, four years felony probation and $245.50 in fees.
Shawn C. Kleemeyer, 41, of Peck, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with deadly weapon or instrument withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 90 days jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 32 days, five years probation and $245.50 in fees.
Arthur J. Powell, 47, of Lewiston, grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property and flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies. Sentenced to four years state prison both charges concurrent, driver’s license suspended for one year and $491 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Kenneth A. Mickelson, 22, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail with 6 months supervised probation, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail and $866.90 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Elizabeth A. Hardt, 56, of Grangeville, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 15.