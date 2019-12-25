Of Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Maquella and Eric Stroisch, of Pomeroy, a son, Oliver Terry-Joseph Stroisch, born Monday.
Shayla Crisp and Mark Penny, of Lewiston, a daughter, Skylee Louann Penny, born Monday.
Kariann and Travis Ruff, of Clarkston, a daughter, Isabelle Joy Ruff, born Monday.
Deyana Kirk and Storie Adair, of Clarkston, a son, Ace Abel Adair, born Monday.
Crime Reports
Clarkston police are searching for a suspect involved in an altercation Saturday morning at the Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp near the Interstate Bridge. A 58-year-old homeless man was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with injuries after the assault, police said. He and the suspect are acquaintances.
An Escort Smart radar detector, Starkey Mobile Medical Cleaning Kit and two pairs of Oakley sunglasses with a total value of $3,200 were reported stolen out of a Dodge pickup truck on the 6600 block of Wapiti Drive in Lewiston.
A Louis Vuitton wallet with a total value of $800 was reported stolen from the Sports Cellar on the 300 block of Second Street in Lewiston.
Four tires were reported slashed, with a total value of $1,200, on a 2007 red Chevrolet pickup truck on the 700 block of 27th Street.
A JL Audio speaker 12-inch woofer with amplifier with a total value of $300 was reported stolen from a 1993 blue Acura Integra on the 600 block of Burrell Drive in Lewiston.