Of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Holley A. Hopkins, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation and court costs.
Tami J. Reuter, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended, 120 days local jail with credit for time served, up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Chelsea L, Rohrbach, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.
Dakota S. Bell, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 2.